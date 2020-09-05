First ‘Cowboy Classic’ football game to be broadcast today

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 5, 2020) — So, we all know the fall football season will not be happening this year for the Wyoming Cowboys. Poke fans will be able to relive some of the most recent memorable Cowboy football victories with the broadcast of “Cowboy Classics” starting this Saturday on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

Advertisement

The games will be presented by The Cowboy Sports Network and the University of Wyoming athletics department.

In all, 13 “Cowboy Classic” football games will be aired beginning with this today’s rebroadcast of the Cowboy’s 2007 win over ACC member Virginia. Broadcast time is 1 p.m.

Spoiler Alert: The Cowboys go undefeated in the “Cowboy Classic” season.

Here is the full schedule of “Cowboy Classics” scheduled to be broadcast:

Advertisement

9/5 – 2007 win over Virginia

9/12 – 2008 win over Tennessee

9/19 – 2011 win over San Diego State

9/26 – 2011 win over Colorado State

10/3 – 2012 win over Colorado State

10/10 – 2016 win over Boise State

10/17 – 2016 win over San Diego State

10/24 – 2017 win over Colorado State

10/31 – 2018 win over Air Force

11/7 – 2018 win over Colorado State

11/14 – 2019 win over Missouri

11/21 – 2018 win over Central Michigan (Famous Idaho Potato Bowl)

11/28 – 2019 win over Georgia State (Arizona Bowl)