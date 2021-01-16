First day of Thoman Ash Memorial wrestling tournament results

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 15, 2021) – The Thoman Ash Memorial wrestling tournament wrapped up its first day of duels on Friday. The Green River High School wrestling squad had a strong showing, winning all three of their duels by commanding margins.
Green River High School
Pool 1:
Green River vs. Kemmerer: 74-0
Green River vs. Lander Valley: 58-24
Green River vs. Cheyenne Central: 60-21
Rock Springs High School
Pool 4:
Rock Springs vs. Worlands: 40-42
Rock Springs vs. Mountain View: 62-15
Rock Springs vs. Sheridan: 20-4