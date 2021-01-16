First day of Thoman Ash Memorial wrestling tournament results

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 15, 2021) – The Thoman Ash Memorial wrestling tournament wrapped up its first day of duels on Friday. The Green River High School wrestling squad had a strong showing, winning all three of their duels by commanding margins.

Green River High School

Pool 1:

Green River vs. Kemmerer: 74-0

Green River vs. Lander Valley: 58-24

Green River vs. Cheyenne Central: 60-21

Rock Springs High School

Pool 4:

Rock Springs vs. Worlands: 40-42

Rock Springs vs. Mountain View: 62-15

Rock Springs vs. Sheridan: 20-4