First ever Girl Scout Cookie Battle takes place at GRHS

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 7, 2020) — The first-ever Girl Scout Cookie Battle took place today at Green River High School. The event featured four teams, the “Colorful Cupcakes”, “Fluffy Sheep”, “Girl Scout Bakers” and “#Fluffy Unicorns”, who all competed against each other to bake cupcakes, pies, and deserts with the theme of girl scout cookie flavors.

Each team was made up of five scouts, aging between fourth grade and ninth grade. The competition also featured three judges.

On the judges’ panel included Green River Mayor Pete Rust, who was judging for the first time, long time scout troop leader Stephanie Bartlett, who has over 30 years of experience with the scouts, and Wyo4News and WyoRadio employee Dylan Rohrer, who also was a first time judge.

The competition was held in three separate rounds, in which the scouts had to prepare one of the three dessert items and present them to the judges. Teams were provided a simple vanilla cupcake recipe, as well as a simple cream pie recipe. Teams were also allowed to use their resources to locate specific recipes as well.

Teams were scored on taste, creativity, teamwork, cleanliness, use of the themed cookie, and presentation, for a total of 50 points per round. Themed cookie flavors included Lemon-Ups, Samoas, Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, and Trefoils.

Team “#Fluffy Unicorns” took first place, scoring 394 points. Team “Fluffy Sheep” placed second with 364 points. Team “Colorful Cupcakes” placed third with 314 points, while team “Girl Scout Bakers” placed fourth with 298 points. First and second place teams were awarded a small prize, but no team left empty-handed.

“This event was great in teaching the girls to work together. The teams all worked very hard, and I don’t think I heard one team bicker or argue all day,” Said Melissa Webb, South West Wyoming Volunteer Outreach and Support Manager. “Everyone created very successful dishes, we are very happy with how the competition turned out.”