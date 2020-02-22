First ever Girl Scout Cookie Battle to take place at GRHS

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 22, 2020) — The first-ever Great Girl Scout Cookie Battle will take place at Green River High School, 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 7.

Participants will register independently and join a randomly selected team on the day of the event. Girls will work together to develop, bake and design a dessert to be judged by a panel of 3 community members.

When not baking or decorating, girls will learn about the science of baking and whip up custom chef aprons to display team pride.

Girls will be given a cookie that they will need to emulate in their creations. They will be making a cupcake and a cookie that must emulate the flavor of the cookie they are given.

Girl Juniors and older will be in teams of four and must work together to create their deserts that will be judged on appearance, taste, creativity, and teamwork. All girls must participate in the planning and execution of these creations.

Volunteers interested in helping must be 18 years of age or older and be a registered girl scout and have a current background check. If interested contact Melissa Webb at [email protected].

All registered girl scouts welcome.

Registration to become a girl scout can be found at GSMW.org