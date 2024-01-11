First informational meeting regarding the hiring of the new Western Wyoming Community College President was held

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 11, 2024 — Angela Provart, President of Pauly Group, an academic search consulting firm that works strictly with community and technical colleges all over the country, held its first Western Wyoming Community College (Western’s) presidential search meeting on Jan. 10th.

Pauly Group mainly helps hire upper-level executive positions for Community and Technical Colleges and has been in business since 1990. Provart will be working with the search committee and Western’s Board of Trustees as they make their final decision for the new Western Wyoming Community College President.

Provart gave those in attendance at the Jan. 10th meeting an update on the process that will be taking place in the search for a new Western President.

In an academic search, typically, what the Pauly Group does is create a search committee that is fairly large and will be made up of various constituents that represent the college, such as community members, trustees, faculty, staff, and possibly a student who will be involved in the initial phases of the search.

The search committee will have access to applications, will select candidates that they would like to interview, will interview candidates, and then will forward the final three to four candidates to the Board of Trustees that they would like the Board to consider further.

The final candidates will then be invited to the college to meet with all of the same groups who will be represented on the search committee. Then, the Pauly Group will send out a survey to those groups asking for input about what each person thought about the final candidates and that information will then be given to the Board when they are making their final decision on who they’d like to select as the new Western President.

The Pauly Group will start recruiting from January through February, then the search committee will be formed and will likely select the candidates they’d like to interview in early March. The three to four finalists will be selected by the committee and brought to the college by mid-April, and the Board of Trustees is expected to make its decision by the end of April 2024.

At the Jan. 10th meeting, Provart wanted to hear from businesses, community members, and those involved with the college about what they are looking for in a new president and what is important to them as they search for one.

Some of the topics discussed were the importance of continued partnerships with local industries and supporting the new industries that are coming to the area, such as the new Carbon Capture industry, the new nuclear power plant that is being built, and the trona mines that are coming. Then, people spoke about the importance of having programs that will provide graduates with good-paying and high-demand jobs.

They spoke about how the current President is good at looking for funds that are available to the college, such as grants, like the recent $3 million grant that the college received that will be funding the college’s new Health Center. They said that the ability to find funding would be an attractive quality in the new President.

People also spoke about the importance of finding someone who can relate to our community, be willing to interact with the community in positive ways, and who would support the faculty and staff of the college. They also spoke about the importance of continued partnerships with schools to help students prepare for college.

Wyo4News will continue to follow the hiring process of the new Western Wyoming Community College President, and we will update our readers with information as we receive it.