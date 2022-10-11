First of a series of local election debates to take place today

October 11, 2022 — The Rock Springs Chamber will present the first of many local candidate debates. At noon today, a debate featuring Sweetwater County legislative candidates will occur in Western Wyoming Community College in room 1302. Here is today’s schedule:

12 p.m. – House District 48 Candidates

12:30 p.m. – House District 39 Candidates

1:00 p.m. – House District 18 Candidates

1:30 p.m. – House District 17 Candidates

2:00 p.m. – Senate District 13 Candidates

All of today’s debates will be live-streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page.

Tomorrow, the Green River Chamber will hold a debate featuring candidates for the Green River City Council and the mayor’s race. That debate will occur at Western’s Green River Center at 6 p.m. This debate will also be live-streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page.

Future Debates

On Tuesday, the 18th, Rock Springs mayor and city council candidates will debate at 7 p.m. also in Western’s room 1302. In addition, a debate between Sweetwater County Sheriff candidates is currently scheduled for Thursday, November 3.

The Wyoming and United States general election will take place on Tuesday, November 8. Mail-in voting has already begun.