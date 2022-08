First of three Republican debate events to take place tonight

August 8, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Republicans will be presenting the first of three Republican candidate debates tonight at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs. Tonight’s event will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature debates between candidates for Sweetwater Clerk of District Court, Sweetwater District Treasurer, and Sweetwater County Sheriff debates. Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Eramouspe will also address the audience.

All debates will be streamed live on the Wyo4News Facebook page

Tonight’s Schedule:

SWEETWATER CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT DEBATE – DonnaLee Bobak and Annette Eychner

SWEETWATER COUNTY ATTORNEY ADDRESS – Dan Eramouspe

SWEETWATER COUNTY TREASURER DEBATE – Stephen P. Allen, Mark Cowan, and Tony Yerkovich

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF DEBATE – John Grossnickle and Dwane Pacheco

Additional Republican candidate debates will take place tomorrow and Wednesday evenings, also at 6 p.m. at the Broadway Theater.

Tuesday, August 9

SWEETWATER COUNTY CLERK DEBATE – Anita Frey and Cindy Lane

SWEETWATER COUNTY ASSESSOR DEBATE – Dave Divis and Perri Rubeck

SWEETWATER COUNTY COMMISSIONER DEBATE – Chris Davis, Roy Lloyd, Les Mauch, Jeff Ramaj, Island Richards, Robb Slaughter, Jeff Smith, and Keaton West

Wednesday, August 10

SWEETWATER HOUSE DISTRICT FORUM – JT Larson, Scott Heiner, Cody Wylie, and Clark Stith

SWEETWATER HOUSE DISTRICT 47 DEBATE – Bob Davis and Clyde Johnson

SWEETWATER HOUSE DISTRICT 60 DEBATE – Jennifer James and Tony Niemiec

SWEETWATER COUNTY SENATE DISTRICT 11 ADDRESS – Larry Hicks

SWEETWATER COUNTY SENATE DISTRICT 13 DEBATE – Tom James and Stacy Jones

Wyoming’s primary election will take place on Tuesday, August 16.