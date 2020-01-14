First Security Bank building grant process to go through its next step Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 14, 2020) — At its Dec. 5, 2019, meeting, the Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors approved a Community Development Readiness grant for the City of Rock Springs for phase I rehabilitation of the First Security Bank building located at 502 South Main Street in Rock Springs. The amount of that grant was $2,917,701.

According to the Wyoming Business Council web site, the next step in the grant process will take place Thursday, Jan. 16, in Cheyenne during a meeting of the State Land and Investment Board (SLIB).

The City of Rock Springs acquired the building in 2011 in order to preserve it. A significant amount of time and costs have been dedicated to studies, planning and testing for the restoration of the building.

In a Wyo4News article in December, 2019, Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) manger Chad Banks, stated the building has been vacant for approximately 40 years.

Grant funds will be used to remove and dismantle old systems and asbestos; for footing repairs and seismic upgrades to support structural deterioration; for roofing to immediately secure the building from further damage from weather and outside elements; to install modern utilities including HVAC and fire suppression system upgrades; for installation of windows, doors and perimeter access/egress; and to prepare the building footprint and future access for ADA compliance and elevator shaft for installation of an elevator in future phases.

The total project cost for Phase I is $3,241,890. The City of Rock Springs is providing a cash match of $250,000 and an in-kind amount of $74,189 for the donated property located at 502 South Main Street to provide access and easement to the building property for foundation and structural work and installation of an elevator shaft.