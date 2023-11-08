First sign-ups for the “Toys For Kids” giveaway program are tomorrow Nov. 9th 

Wyo4News staff, wyo4news@4news

November 8, 2023 — Anyone who needs assistance in ensuring that their children, ages 0 – 12 years of age, get a Christmas gift is eligible to participate. In order to equally distribute the toys, families must sign up for the giveaway.

Important sign-up dates and times:

Sign-ups at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, 90 Center Street, Rock Springs

10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 9th

10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 21st.

The online sign-up option will be available with a link released only on the dates listed above (The link will be posted on the Rock Springs Professional Firefighters Facebook page).

The giveaway will be at the “old” Washington School, 625 Ahsay Ave., Rock Springs, on December 16th from 8:00 a.m. to noon.