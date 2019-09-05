Fishhawk Fire jumps to 10,320 acres

Cody, Wyoming — The Fishhawk Fire burning 40 miles west of Cody jumped to 10,320 acres as of Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s InciWeb.

Rocky Mountain Type 2 Blue Team took over management of the fire as of 6 a.m. Mike Haydon is the Incident Commander. Firefighter and public safety will remain a top priority for the Fishhawk Fire.

Last night, the Park County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation for cabins in the Kitty Creek drainage and the Buffalo Bill Boy Scout Camp. For evacuation of livestock, please contact Jamey Morlan with Park County Fairgrounds at 307-250-0634 or 307-899-2200.

The fire has had significant growth to the north. Hotshot crews were staged at the Buffalo Bill Boy Scout Camp to monitor the fire throughout the night. Today, structure protection work continues in the North Fork corridor.

Firefighters have been building fire line around structures in Kitty Creek in addition to implementing structure protection around nearby lodges. Due to rugged terrain and safety concerns, the southern perimeter of the fire will be monitored by air assets.

Today, weather may bring thunder storms after 3 p.m. with lighting, possible rain and 10-20 mph winds out of the west. The RH will be 30-35% and temperatures will be lower, in the 70s. Due to smoke, there is decreased visibility along US Highway 14/16/20. Please use caution if driving on this route.

The Shoshone National Forest has implemented an area closure around the Fishhawk Fire for public safety. For a map of closure area please go to: https://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone.

It is a priority of the Incident to keep the North Fork corridor open to the public. US Highway 14/16/20 is open; please be advised that smoke may impede travel, so reduced speeds may be necessary.