Fishhawk Fire Sees Additional Growth

The Fishhawk Fire, which is located 40 miles west of Cody within the Washakie Wilderness, is four miles south of U.S. Highway 14/16/20 and near the east entrance to Yellowstone National Park. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It was first reported Monday evening.

“This fire is in some rugged, hazardous terrain. Our number one priority is the safety of firefighters and the public; we are being tactical about what resources we use where and when it is safe to do so,” said Incident Commander Jay Slagowski.

Structures in the area are being evaluated for protection measures.

The Shoshone National Forest has implemented an area closure around the Fishhawk fire for public safety. The following trails are also closed for public safety: Fishhawk Trail, SKitty Creek Trail, and Blackwater Trail.

Update information for the Fishhawk Fire will be posted on Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6558/) as any new developments occur. Information will also be updated on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF) and Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).