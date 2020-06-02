Five COVID-19 cases believe to be connected to salon in Casper

CASPER, WYOMING (JUNE 2, 2020) – Late last night and this morning, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department (CNCD) was notified of two additional positive COVID-19 cases within Natrona County. This brings the case count to 65 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Natrona County. After initial contact, CNCD has gathered the following information on the new cases:

• Case #64 – Monday, June 1; is a female in her 50s whose exposure is believed to be connected to contact with a positive case

• Case #65 – Monday, June 1; is a male in his 50s whose exposure is believed to be connected to contact with a positive case

The CNCD and the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) are working to complete thorough contact tracing on these new cases. All individuals who are pending test results or identified as possibly exposed are being contacted and advised of appropriate precautions to prevent further spread of illness within the community.

These new cases as well as three other previously reported positive cases are believed to be connected cases through The Studio salon here in Casper. The CNCD has been working with the salon to identify potential exposures to confirmed positive cases. CNCHD has been working on contact tracing for the individuals that were provided. However, there is a possibility that we may not have been able to reach all individuals or possible exposures.

At the guidance of the WDH, CNCHD asked for names of individuals who were in contact with positive cases associated with the facility from May 19 to May 28. Through contact tracing thus far, CNCHD is unable to determine how COVID-19 was introduced into The Studio salon. CNCHD encourages the community to continue to self-monitor for symptoms and to contact a healthcare provider or the department hotline at 577-9892 if symptoms develop, or if you have questions.

These types of far-reaching community exposures look different in terms of contact tracing. When a positive case is identified, CNCHD works to begin contact tracing. This contact tracing begins with an interview with the confirmed case who identifies household contacts and other contacts who they had contact with over their identified contagious period. When non-household contacts are identified, the CNCHD contact tracing team works to contact these individuals directly. Any of these confirmed contacts are required to quarantine 14 days from the last exposure or contact with the positive case. Due to the increase in testing, these contacts will be able to receive testing after they meet the minimum timeline for incubation. However, a negative test result for these confirmed contacts does not change the quarantine length. Since the incubation period for COVID-19 is 14 days, a negative test will not eliminate the possibility of developing the illness within that period which is why a full 14-day quarantine is still required.

A confirmed contact is the only person required to quarantine unless they become symptomatic or test positive. Since the confirmed contact’s household members or other contacts are merely contacts of a contact, they are not required to quarantine. If the confirmed contact develops symptoms or if they test positive, then we begin the same contact tracing procedure for their contacts.