Five Cowboy wrestlers earn NCAA Championship berths

Advertisement

March 8, 2021 — The Wyoming wrestling team finished in fourth place at the Big 12 Championships Sunday night in Tulsa, Okla. The Pokes totaled 105.5, the highest team score they have ever posted at the Big 12 Championships. Wyoming finished behind co-champions Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, who had 124 points, and Iowa State, who finished with 117.5 points. The fourth-place finish ties for the best finish in program history at the Big 12 Championships.

Advertisement

Wyoming was paced by Cole Moody (165), Tate Samuelson (184), Stephen Buchanan (197), and Brian Andrews (285), who all finished in second place in Tulsa. It was the highest career finish at the tournament for Moody, Samuelson, and Buchanan. All four Cowboys earned automatic qualification to the NCAA Tournament with their efforts.

“I’m proud of our effort; this is the reason we are in the Big 12 to experience those big-time situations,” Head Coach Mark Branch said. “We got a lot of positives to build on. Those guys that got into the finals had to fight to make their way there, and I’m proud of them. You want to talk about living Cowboy tough and wrestling Cowboy tough.”

Advertisement

Hayden Hastings (174) earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships after going 2-0 on Sunday to place third.

With five wrestlers qualified, the Cowboys now set their sights on the NCAA tournament in St. Louis, March 18-20. The at-large qualifier bids for the NCAA Tournament will be announced on Tuesday, March 9th.