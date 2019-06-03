Five Have Applied For Vacant Sweetwater County Commissioner’s Seat

Rock Spring, WY (6/3/19) – On May 21, 2019, the Sweetwater Board of Commissioners officially announced a vacancy on the Commission as a result of the May 2, 2019 death of Commissioner Don Van Matre.

Since Van Matre served on the board as a Republican, the Board, through Deputy Sweetwater County Attorney, John DeLeon, send a letter to the Sweetwater County Republican Central Committee (SWCRCC) advising them of the vacancy. At that point, the SWCRCC had 20-days to submit three names to the Commissioners.

Five Have Applied For Consideration

According to the SWCRCC, as of today, five people have submitted their names for consideration. The five are Sherry Bushman, John Henning, Island Richards, Bill Taliaferro, and Les Mauch.

According to SWCRCC Chairman Teresa Richards, the deadline for submitting an application is Tuesday, June 4 at 9:00 p.m. Details and applications can be found at www.sweetwater.gop.

A public meeting will be held Saturday, June 8 at the Best Western Outlaw Inn concerning the three names to be submitted. A candidate/Precinct Committeemen and Committeewomen Meet and Greet will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Around noon, candidates will be allowed to deliver short opening statements.

The voting for the three candidates will be done by Republican Precinct Committeemen and Committeewomen. The three winning candidate’s names will be delivered to the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners on Monday, June 10, 2019.