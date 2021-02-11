Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 10, 2021) – Let the countdown begin! There’s only five more days until the 13th annual High School Blood Drive Challenge between Rock Springs High School and Green River High School.

It takes place Feb. 15, 16, 17 and 18.

It was a record-breaking year in 2020. Both schools collected 558 pints of blood with Rock Springs taking the victory over Green River, 282-276.

“This is our 13th annual challenge and we are all so grateful that we can come together still and Help Transform Lives,” said Sandy Thomas, Senior Donor Recruiter Representative with Vitalant.

“These student councils and admin are amazing to work with and with everything that’s going on, it’s challenging and it’s a little different feel this year.

“It’s not so much about rivals wanting to win the trophy, it’s more like wanting to work together and make sure we can be there for patients in need.

“We know there are folks that are unable to come donate this year and we understand. Our overall goal is for everyone to be happy, safe and most importantly well and healthy.”

Locations and times are as follows:

Rock Springs Community Drive, Bunning Freight Station: Monday, February 15: Noon – 6:00 pm.

Green River Community Drive, Green River Recreation Center: Tuesday, February 16: Noon – 6:00 pm.

Rock Springs High School Drive: Wednesday, February 17: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm (students and administration only)

Green River High School Drive: Thursday, February 18: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm (students and administration only)



Due to the coronavirus, community drives will be the only locations where the public can donate blood. School administration and students will be the only ones allowed to donate blood at the school.

Masks must be worn at all times while donating blood.

Donate blood during the event to receive a FREE t-shirt! (While supplies last.)

The winner of the Blood Drive Challenge will be announced during the Rock Springs and Green River basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 25.

To schedule an appointment, call 877-25-VITAL, or log on to www.vitalant.org.

Appointments will be honored first. Walk-ins are welcome!

This event is brought to you by Vitalant, State Farm-Amber Kramer, The Wyoming High School Activities Association, Premier Bone and Joint, and WyoRadio.