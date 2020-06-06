5 Questions With: Brad DeKrey, RSHS Cross Country Head Coach

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 6, 2020) — In today’s edition of Wyo4News 5 Questions With…Wyo4News talks with Brad Dekrey, Rock Springs High School’s Cross Country Head Coach.

DeKrey and his wife Donna moved to Rock Springs in 1982 and began coaching track and field for the school district in 1984, first in Farson, and then in Rock Springs. Both have coached cross country since 1987. Both retired from teaching in 2014 but have continued to coach.

Wyo4News 5 Questions

What was your first reaction and response when businesses and sports started getting shut down from the COVID-19 pandemic?

Once the decision “sports starting to shut down from the COVID-19 pandemic”, We felt immediate sorrow for the athletes & coaches who have worked long and hard to use the spring season to pursue their goals. We didn’t think that anyone could have a different first reaction.

Did you think about how this pandemic would affect your cross country season this coming fall?

At the time when the springs sports were canceled, we didn’t project that the “shut down” would possibly work against the fall 2020 sports season. As it became evident that alternative plans were necessary, the Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) and member schools kicked into high gear to dialogue about changes that may be required. We’ve been appraised of these possibilities and have begun to shift our thinking.

What plans have you made for the season if it does or does not happen?

The school district has just recently given us the results of the WHSAA discussions which have set into motion our plans once the final decision about the fall season is made. In a nutshell, we’ll adhere to whatever alternative plans are established.

Have you had a chance to have any contact with your athletes regarding summer workouts or programs?

Given that the discussions about possible changes to our fall season and how recently they came to our attention, we’ll begin spreading the word among our students. In a normal year, we don’t really make to many contacts prior to June 1, so we don’t feel as though we’re too far behind.

What are your hopes for your team this coming fall if a season does happen?

Our hopes will be similar to other years of our team. We hope that each student improves themselves, physically, mentally, and emotionally. We hope students come into the season with short and long term goals that can be achieved through our program.