5 Questions With: Irene Richardson, CEO of MHSC

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 16, 2020) — In today’s edition of Wyo4News 5 Questions With…Wyo4News talks with Irene Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC).

A lifelong resident of Sweetwater County, Richardson has been with MHSC since 1985. She served in various positions in the Fiscal Services Department before becoming the Director of Materials Management in 2007, and then the Controller in 2008. Richardson was promoted to Chief Financial Officer in 2010 and in 2017 accepted the role of CEO.

Richardson earned her Bachelor’s of Science in Finance from the University of Wyoming. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Wyoming Hospital Association.

Outside of Richardson’s service to the hospital, she enjoys spending time with her two sons, traveling, watching sports together, playing board games, and entertaining at home.

Wyo4News 5 Questions:

#1 – What are the biggest changes you have seen at MHSC due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

We were very proactive and responsive in our efforts to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19. We set up Incident Command in February in order to make preparations to keep our patients, staff, and community safe. We immediately minimized the number of entry points into the hospital so that we could begin taking temperatures of everyone who entered, as this was one of the identifiable symptoms of COVID-19. We also limited the number of visitors into the hospital in order to minimize the spread of the virus. We set up our swabbing station so we could test patients easily and we screened patients as well. Our goal was to ensure the safety of our patients, their families, our staff, and our community. We issue masks at the entrances of the building and our staff wear masks as well. We are testing our patients for COVID-19 in order to help minimize the spread. All of our meetings are conducted virtually and we are very diligent about practicing social distancing among employees. Overall, I am very proud of our staff and physicians for taking the proper steps to help slow down the spread of COVID-19 and keep our community safe.

#2 – What can you say about the workers at MHSC and how they responded to such an unprecedented situation?

I am so pleased and impressed by our staff and their response to this unprecedented situation. They were professional, calm, and respectful of each other and the circumstances. I am proud of how quickly they educated themselves on how quickly COVID-19 spreads, what was necessary to help lessen the spread, and what we needed to do if we had a surge of COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Our hospital routinely conducts disaster drills and we have emergency response policies that the entire staff is familiar with. I am very proud of the teamwork and expertise our staff has exhibited during this pandemic. Our community is in excellent hands.

#3 – What were your thoughts when “Cruise the Drag to Beat COVID-19” helped raise over $15,000 for the COVID-19 Response Fund?

When I first heard of the “Cruise the Drag to Beat COVID-19” idea, I absolutely loved it. I thought it was a wonderful way to bring our community closer and have a chance to remotely reunite during a very uncertain period. I thought the idea of cruising the drag while listening to music and having a chance to see our friends in the community was brilliant. When the idea started gaining momentum, I was so impressed with our community and so proud that we could come together to share such a special event. I was in Green River at the chamber that night and when I saw the number of people and all of the cars, I was overwhelmed. My eyes filled with tears and I remember feeling so uplifted by the show of support from our community and I was humbled by the sincere offering of donations and kind words for our staff and our hospital. The kindness and compassion of our community really came through that evening and helped unite our community in a very beautiful and unique way. We are so grateful to our community for their outpour of support during the “Cruise the Drag” event and always. We are very thankful to Bruce Pivic, Island Richards, and Al Harris for such a wonderful idea and for working so hard to make it happen. We live in a wonderful community.

#4 – Is there anything else happening at MHSC you would want the public to be informed about?

We would like the community to know that our goal is to keep our patients, staff, and community safe. Every step and measure we take is in an effort to help slow down and hopefully stop the spread of COVID-19. In March, the CDC recommended that all hospitals cancel or postpone all elective surgeries and outpatient procedures that required personal protective equipment (PPE). This was in an effort to conserve PPE due to the national shortage. As of May 11, we were able to resume performing elective surgeries and outpatient procedures. As always, our emergency room, family practice clinics, and specialty clinics continue to be open and available to our patients.

#5 – What are your hopes for the future at MHSC when the pandemic weakens, and life normalizes?

Our hope is that we can continue to meet the needs of our patients and community and that they can trust us to ensure their safety and well-being now, and in the future. We continue to plan for any future coronavirus waves or surges to ensure that our staff and patients are always protected if anything like this arises again. We are also following national and state guidelines to begin to resume our services to continue to meet the needs of our community. Our hospital is here for our community and our goal is to provide excellent, affordable, and compassionate healthcare that our community deserves, right here at home and we want our community to know that we will always be here for them, just like they were for us.