5 Questions With: Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 5, 2020) — In today’s edition of 5 Questions With…, Wyo4News talks with Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director for Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism (SWCTT).

As a Sweetwater County native, Meredith has dedicated the past 13 years of her life to promoting visitation to Rock Springs and Green River as the Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism. This passion has helped to generate almost 620,000 total visitors each year, supporting over 1,400 jobs and generated over $152 million annually in economic impact in Sweetwater County.

Meredith developed the first multi-media marketing campaign for Sweetwater County in 2008, the first responsive website in 2013, and has expanded all tourism marketing efforts for the organization. The annual marketing campaign deployed by SWCTT alone influences over 6,200 group trips each year and generates $8.2 million in economic impact to Sweetwater County.

Meredith has also developed and grown many programs over her tenure including the R.E.A.C.H. awards, recognizing front line hospitality employees in Sweetwater County, the Rock Springs and Green River Beautification Committees, Flaming Gorge Promotions Committee, and the Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat.

Wyo4News 5 Questions

1. How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the day to day operations for Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism?

When COVID-19 hit, we were preparing to move our office to our new location on Elk Street. We spent the initial days of the pandemic packing the office and closed our doors to work remotely in mid-March. Through zoom meetings, phone calls, and emails, we were able to complete all scheduled projects and move forward with many initiatives under the original COVID-19 restrictions.

Before closing our doors, we pulled the majority of our media that was deployed at the time, in order to avoid interfering with public health messaging. We disseminated COVID-19 specific information and resources to the local hotels and campgrounds on a weekly basis and supported the ever-changing needs that they had. We stayed in constant contact with the Wyoming Office of Tourism (WOT) and our partners around the state, sharing ideas, visitor concerns, and ultimately emulating the research-based WOT marketing campaign sentiment and timeline. In April, we adjusted our marketing message in our monthly e-newsletter, which goes out to over 35,000 recipients on our social media channels and on our website at www.tourwyoming.com. We encouraged potential visitors to engage in “armchair inspiration” while viewing our website and social media channels as they stayed home and stayed safe. We assured them that, when the time was right, we would be ready to welcome them to the area in a safe way, and we are doing that now.

2. What are the biggest impacts you have seen for travel and tourism in Sweetwater County since the pandemic?

Over 1,400 individuals in Sweetwater County work in hospitality and tourism. When the pandemic hit, 90 percent of those hospitality employees lost their jobs along with millions of others across all industries in this state and across the globe. In response to that overwhelming job loss locally, we created a job board, with all available local employment opportunities, and posted it on our website and social media channels. Over 3,000 residents visited that job board, and many ultimately secured employment. Although that job loss was devastating for many, the majority of hospitality businesses in the area have been able to hire back most, if not all, of the employees that were originally released.

We have seen a decrease in the local option lodging tax collections due to COVID-19 and have budgeted to expect a 30-40 percent overall decrease in lodging tax collection over the next year.

3. If a spike occurs this fall, have you made any plans to prepare for that possibility?

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism invests a great deal of our marketing budget into digital media, which can be changed instantly if needed. Should there be a spike in COVID-19 cases in the fall, we are ready to adjust all media and marketing efforts very quickly to provide accurate and up to date information to potential visitors and those already exploring in the area.

Our local hospitality businesses have done an outstanding job of ensuring that the health and safety of their customers and visitors are top priority. They are taking all measures to sanitize and stop the spread and are ready to respond to any changes in the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. The new visitor center in Rock Springs at 1641 Elk Street is now open. What made this location the best choice for the new visitor center?

The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism offices had been located at 404 N Street in Rock Springs since 2008. We did not operate as a visitor center due to our location. For several years we had planned and budgeted to contract with the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce to place a visitor information mobile trailer somewhere on Elk Street, but an ideal location never became available. When the opportunity to move into the old Burger’s Inc. building on Elk Street presented itself, we jumped on it.

When visitors travel through Wyoming on their way to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, traditional navigation devices will take tell them to exit off of Interstate 80 onto Elk Street and travel northbound. The intersection of Interstate 80 and Highway 191 is one of the busiest intersections in the state. It is the perfect location for a visitor center to encourage travelers to spend more time in Rock Springs and Green River as part of their overall Wyoming road trip.

5. What are your hopes for travel and tourism in Sweetwater County as we continue to battle with COVID-19 and bring the economy back?

Wyoming is the ideal destination for people to explore with their loved ones, in wide-open spaces, and to disconnect from the overwhelming sense of fear surrounding COVID-19 during these unprecedented times. Our low population, expansive public land, and location off of Interstate 80 make Sweetwater County a perfect stop along the way of that Wyoming adventure. It also makes it a perfect location to relocate to. My hope is that when visitors from around the region and around the country find their way to Rock Springs and Green River, this summer and into the fall, that they enjoy and appreciate it in a way that they never have before, and do it safely.

Our Rock Springs and Green River Chamber Visitor Centers are currently reporting a healthy rate of visitor traffic, and many hotels and businesses are reporting the same. Although there is no certainty that the worst is behind us, with the economic impacts of COVID-19, we are cautiously optimistic that we will continue to see visitors exploring in our area. We plan to safely engage with travelers at the new “Explore Rock Springs and Green River, WY” visitor center on Elk Street and help them to plan their extended stay in the area.

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism was ready to launch the new Flaming Gorge Tour at the end of June. This is a full day, scenic tour, around Flaming Gorge, in an air-conditioned motor coach bus, with a step on tour guide, interpreting the area throughout the tour. Unfortunately, we had to postpone the tours until 2021 due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. We know that visitors to our area are interested in experiencing a guided tour of the National Recreation Area, and we look forward to hosting them in 2021.