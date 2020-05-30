5 Questions With: Keaton West, Rock Springs City Councilor, Ward IV

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 30, 2020) — In today’s edition of Wyo4News 5 Questions With…Wyo4News talks with Keaton West, Rock Springs City Councilor, Ward IV.

West was sworn into office as City Councilor on January 7, 2019.

West was born and raised in Rock Springs as the middle child in a family of five; the son of Reid and Jeanne West, and sibling to brother Cassidy, and sister Kelsey West. West played various sports growing up and finished his athletic involvement as the lone senior on the Rock Springs Tiger Basketball team during the 2005-2006 season.

A proud Rock Springs High School Tiger Alumni of 2006, West also graduated from Western Wyoming Community College in 2010 with an Associate of Science degree and earned a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Organizational Leadership from the University of Wyoming in 2016.

While finishing school, West began his career in sales for Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating Co. in 2010 and has since become a partner and Vice President of Sales & Service where he and his cousin, Kreston Cross, have been tasked with taking over the reins as the third generation within the family business.

During his time outside of work and school, West became involved within the community by serving on the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Board, the Sweetwater County Recreation Board, Rock Springs Planning & Zoning Commission, and eventually elected to the office in which he currently holds as a Ward IV City Councilor.

West is happily married to his wife, Dana West, and together they have an eight-month-old son, Kashtyn. The couple enjoys recreating in Sweetwater County’s wide-open spaces and spending time with family and friends while raising their precious baby boy.

Wyo4News 5 Questions

1. As a Rock Springs City Councilor, what was your first initial response to hearing the shutdown of businesses and sports worldwide and locally due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Well, as if there wasn’t enough despair on the horizon between the anticipated unit shutdowns at the Jim Bridger Power Plant, the continued war on coal, and drilling rigs laying down, we were then dealt the unprecedented virus in COVID-19, which has been detrimental to many local businesses, their day-to-day operations, and overall employment in general. It has been a hard pill to swallow. When first presented to the Council, it appeared far from reach with masks and the like not even being recommended. A few short months later, look where we are now. If there’s any shining light, I’m happy to see businesses opening back up and getting back on their feet. But unfortunately, that doesn’t take away the continued effects as everyone begins to rebound. I also feel for the local students and athletes who got stripped of their 2020 seasons, graduation ceremonies, and more.

2. How has the work changed for you when it comes to regular city council and special meetings?

The biggest challenge has been working through fiscal year 21’s budget. Between zoom meetings, a limit on group gatherings, social distancing, etc., and trying to sort through balancing the budget while being faced with a tremendous shortfall in sales tax revenue, it has been quite the challenge. You simply do not get the same interaction via technology as you do in a normal meeting or face to face setting. It also made for difficult decisions and circumstances during our union negotiations this year too. The governing body is very thankful for their understanding and cooperation as we continue to sort through the unwelcoming times by trying to do what’s best, and what’s fair, for both the employees and the community.

3. How do you feel the City of Rock Springs has responded to the changes and restrictions that were put in place?

I think the City, and in particular, Mayor Kaumo, has shown strong leadership throughout this epidemic. It’s no easy task no matter what angle you’re affected by it. Whether that be personally, through your place of employment, politically, or even on a national level, everyone has their own opinion on it. Regardless of any personal stances, the City has done the best they can to follow the guidelines handed down from the State. With this came closures of our own in an attempt to limit the spread, while also trying to protect businesses where we could thank Mayor Kaumo working with our counterparts in asking for the variances to open those businesses and lift the restrictions where applicable, at the soonest and safest availability. The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has put in endless hours with lots of talented individuals putting their strengths to work. Collectively, I believe Sweetwater County has done well, and that’s also attributable to all community members’ efforts as well.

4. What can you say about how you and your counterparts have done working together to make the best decisions you can for the city?

Seeing everyone come together to create the EOC in a quick and proactive manner was an admirable accomplishment. Sweetwater County has always been known to band together during times of need, and although this is an unfamiliar era for most, if not all of us, we will continue to get through it together and be better for it, once life gets back to the norm. I think delaying the Specific Purpose Tax for this election year on a county-wide effort was also a responsible move. With revenues in the tank and the aforementioned budgeting difficulties, that was not an easy decision. But we have to do what’s best for the community as a whole. I think we and the counterparts identified that and felt it was best to delay the process until things turn-around for the better. Hopefully, the community recognizes that and will be as generous as they have in years’ past, when it resurfaces. It has been a wonderful tool that tremendously helps us all take care of critical needs, especially when considering the current deficits we lie within.

5. Do you feel this pandemic has helped the city in becoming more prepared for any future situations like this pandemic?

I do. Like I said, it has been a first reality for probably all of us. But if there are any positives to make note of, we all will have certainly learned something from this and be even more prepared should, heaven forbid, we ever be faced with a similar outbreak like this in the years ahead. It has truly been an unfortunate time for the nation as a whole. Let’s all just hope businesses come back stronger than ever, vaccinations become more quickly and readily available, and life returns back to normal for all our sanity and well-being; sooner rather than later.