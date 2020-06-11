5 Questions With: Marty Kelsey, Treasurer, MHSC

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 11, 2020) — In today’s edition of Wyo4News 5 Questions With…Wyo4News talks with Marty Kelsey, Treasurer for the Board of Trustees at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC).

Kelsey’s professional work and service background is in the public sector. Having served at Western Wyoming Community College for over 36 years in various administrative capacities, the last 27 of which as Administrative Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kelsey gained knowledge and skill in finance, human resources, and organizational leadership.

Additionally, Kelsey served on and worked closely with several state and local level boards for over 40 years and gained a lot of insights on how boards can best operate.

His educational background includes a Master’s degree in Public Administration and a Lifetime Certification as a Senior Professional in Human Resources from SHRM.

Kelsey’s primary interests in Sweetwater Memorial are to share his knowledge of various financial, human resources, administrative, and board functions with the Board of Trustees and with the MHSC’s senior leadership team. Kelsey wants to see MHSC operate efficiently and effectively and on sound financial footing, all the while helping to ensure that quality patient care is the top priority. Kelsey also desires to educate himself about healthcare issues.

Kelsey has resided in Sweetwater County since May, 1974.

What was your first initial reaction when the shutdowns and restrictions started happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

First, I think a little background information would be beneficial for your readers to gain a basic understanding of the financial situation of MHSC. Generally speaking, rural not-for-profit hospitals across the country have been, and still are, in challenging financial circumstances. For example, MHSC posted operating margins of under one percent in Fiscal Years 2018 and 2019, before COVID-19 appeared. Structurally, hospital financing is difficult. As an example, for every $1.00 the hospital receives in gross patient revenues, we only realize about $0.52 in net revenue due to low Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements, bad debt expenses, and charity care. (This percentage fluctuates a bit each month and year) Pharmaceutical prices are very high. Just breaking even is a difficult endeavor each year. Due to these and other factors, MHSC is not positioned to survive a significant downward fiscal event such as what COVID-19 has presented, and could continue to present over an extended period of time.

My first initial reaction about COVID-19 was to realize how fortunate we are to have such a strong, competent senior leadership team at MHSC. The Board of Trustees has a very high level of confidence in the MHSC’s senior leadership team. We trust them to make prudent and wise decisions. They are doing a great job. Knowing this, as Chair of the Hospital’s Finance and Audit Committee, I was able to focus early on working with our finance team to study alternatives, seek potential financial backstops, and plan for MHSC’s short term financial future in light of the pandemic.

2. Irene Richardson, CEO of MHSC is asking Congress to forgive loans MHSC needed to battle the pandemic, resulting in $7.4 million. If the loan is forgiven, what will this allow for MHSC to do moving forward?

In addition to the loan you reference, MHSC has directly received about $6.3 million from the federal CARES act. These funds are in the form of a grant which does not need to be paid back and is very much needed at this time.

The $7.4 million loan represents accelerated Medicare payments which must be paid back without interest over the next fiscal year. If not paid back by the deadline, we will be charged interest. This money was sought out primarily to help ensure that we have enough cash on hand to meet our bond covenant mandates. It cannot be used to supplement declining revenues due to COVID-19. Even though MHSC (and other hospitals) have requested that these accelerated payments be given in the form of a grant, rather than a loan, our primary objective is to seek funding needed to mitigate the financial losses attributable to COVID-19. If the entire accelerated Medicare payments are ultimately given as a grant, then the Board of Trustees will have to determine how to utilize the funds to best strengthen MHSC, considering the recommendations of senior leadership.

3. What can you say about the workers at MHSC and what they have been able to do through this critical time?

I can’t say enough good things about our staff regarding their willingness to “step up” and do what is necessary in the best overall interests of MHSC. Their jobs are stressful enough during normal times. With the added layer of COVID-19 restrictions and responsibilities, it is gratifying to see how committed they are to help ensure MHSC can continue to function as it should. Just something as simple as coming to work every day and having to wear an uncomfortable face mask all day long takes patience and perseverance. Significantly, of course, the health risks are higher for them. Hats off to our staff!

4. What plans can you talk about right now, that you and the members of the Board of Trustees are working on to improve and make MHSC a place people can go for quality healthcare?

The Board of Trustees and staff are highly committed to quality healthcare. I serve on the Quality Committee as well in my capacity as a Board of Trustees member. We meet monthly with the team responsible for overseeing quality at MHSC to go over many topics. Examples of metrics we regularly review are risk, safety, patient experience reports, responsiveness, and care by physicians and nurses. There are many more metrics we review, too numerous to mention here.

Over a year ago, MHSC was awarded a four-star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Hospitals are rated between one and five stars, with five stars being the highest. CMS examines a hospital’s ratings on mortality, readmission, safety of care, efficient use of medical imaging, timeliness of care, patient experience, and effectiveness of care. In 2019, only about 6 percent of all hospitals evaluated were awarded a five-star rating, while about 24 percent were awarded a four-star rating. We are working hard to maintain our rating and hopefully, aiming high, obtain five-star status sometime in the future.

Some of the other things we are doing to enhance quality include recruiting highly qualified physicians, obtaining a new electronic medical record system, and purchasing state-of-the-art medical equipment to enhance patient outcomes, and achieve a higher level of efficiency and effectiveness.

5. What are your hopes for the future of MHSC as you navigate through the pandemic?

I am hopeful we can successfully overcome the challenges of COVID-19 as we move forward by accessing needed relief funds and by making smart, well-informed decisions as a Board of Trustees. Hopefully, things will get back to normal before too many more months pass. We need to get our patient visits and elective surgeries back up to pre-pandemic levels. During March and April, our gross patient revenues were down roughly 15 percent. We need to manage our fiscal and other resources wisely. We are definitely in uncharted waters. It will not be easy to reach all of our goals given our current fiscal situation. The State of Wyoming and its cities, counties, and schools are also in uncharted waters as well financially. There are many challenges and obstacles to overcome. I am optimistic that with steady, rational, and clear-thinking leadership, we will be able to pull through this difficult period of time brought on by COVID-19, and come out of it in a good position. Again, we are blessed with strong, effective staff leadership at MHSC, and this will help us in countless ways.