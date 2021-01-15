Five students, one staff member in SCSD#2 test positive for COVID-19

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (January 15, 2021) – In Sweetwater County School District No. 2, there are five students and one staff member who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Craig Barringer.

In total, 24 students and four members of staff are in quarantine.

“The number of students and staff who are out of school, either quarantined or testing positive for COVID, remain small,” Barringer stated. “All families that were of concern have been contacted.