Flags lowered for former Mayor Dick Schuck

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Green River Mayor Pete Rust, with permission from the Governor’s office, has ordered flags in Green River be lowered to half staff to honor former Mayor Dick Schuck. Schuck, who served as Mayor in Green River from 1969-1971, passed away on April 5, 2022. Flags will be lowered in the City from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 18.

Funeral services for Mr. Schuck will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the Mt. of Olives Lutheran Church, 2916 Foothill Blvd in Rock Springs, followed by graveside services at Riverview Cemetery in Green River. Immediately following please join the family at the Tom Whitmore Post 28 at 38 North Center Street in Green River for a celebration of life.