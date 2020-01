CHEYENNE, WYOMING (January 23, 2020) — Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sunset on Friday, January 24, 2020 in honor of Wamsutter paramedic Michael Wilder, who died in the line of duty on January 11.

Wilder was working the scene of a car accident on I-80 when he suffered a fatal heart attack.