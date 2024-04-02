Flaming Gorge Day contracts and students honored at City Council meetings

echo adrotate_ad(101, array("wrapper" => "yes", "site" => "no"));

Rock Springs City Hall – Wyo4News Photo

April 2, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be in regular session tonight at 7 p.m. Both meetings will take place at their respective City Halls.

In Green River, the Council will consider approving two agreements concerning this year’s Flaming Gorge Days. One agreement is from Aldeska LLC for $21,500 to oversee the concert portion of the event, and the second is from Alishae Blazich for $2,500 to oversee the vendor fair. While no specific date has been mentioned for Flaming Gorge Days, it has traditionally taken place in the last part of June.

Complete Green River agenda

In Rock Springs, the Council will recognize many local accomplishments, including Rock Springs High School state champion debaters Dawson Fantin, Clara Luzmore, Ryan Madsen, and Izabella Hale. Also honored tonight are Tiger pole vaulter Maddix Blazovich, the Tiger Rythmn and Dance Team, and state boxing champion Jernee Padilla.

Complete Rock Springs agenda

