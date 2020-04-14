Flaming Gorge Days 2020 announces cancellation



GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 14, 2020) — The Flaming Gorge Days Committee has released the following statement:

“The Flaming Gorge Days Committee has made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel Flaming Gorge Days 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic.

This is a decision that we have not taken lightly, and we have done so with the highest regard for public health and the well-being of all sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and visitors who come together to make this iconic event happen.

We have been carefully monitoring updates from the CDC and the State of Wyoming, as well as those from our local officials. This event requires several months of pre-event preparation, which would be incompatible with the state health orders and guidance on social distancing. Our decision to cancel the festival is based on their recommendations and emergency regulations surrounding travel and gatherings, as well as our desire to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep all participants safe.

Flaming Gorge Days is an annual fixture for our community during the summer and for many, it is a highlight of the year. The postponement was not a realistic option because of possible interference with other events that have been highly supported during later months in our region.

As disappointed as we are to cancel the 2020 event, we are just as enthusiastic to make sure Flaming Gorge Days 2021 celebration will be the best one yet!

For questions or comments or to volunteer for this event, please contact:

Dawn Coursey/ [email protected] / 307.870.6987 or;

Jennie Melvin / [email protected] / 307.871.8180″