Flaming Gorge Days agreements pass Council votes

Past Flaming Gorge Days Vendor Fair (Wyo4News photo)

April 3, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

It’s official: Flaming Gorge Days will take place in Green River on Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29. Those dates were confirmed at last night’s Green River City Council meeting.

Also last night, by a 4-3 vote, the Council narrowly voted yes on a $21,500 contract with Denver-based Aldeska LLC to oversee the concert portion of the event. They also unanimously agreed that promoter Alishae Blazich would oversee the vendor fair portion of Flaming Gorge Days. That agreement was for $2,500. City personnel will put on the event’s Saturday morning parade.

Plans and details of other traditional events associated with past Flaming Gorge Days, like the 3-on-3 street basketball tournament, are still being worked out.