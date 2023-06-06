Flaming Gorge Days canceled for 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The City of Green River announced today that the Flaming Gorge Days 2023 event will not go on as scheduled this month.

Flaming Gorge Days is operated under a standalone committee consisting of the URA Main Street Director and a group of volunteer residents and business leaders. This has been a longstanding event for Green River and was brought back in 2022 following the COVID-19 cancellation.

In recent weeks, it has been discovered that many of the plans for the event have not been completed to make a successful event. The City reached out and worked with some of the past committee members to see if there was enough time to put on a quality scaled-down version of the event for the weekend. Based on what was discovered, it was determined that it would be best not to hold the event this year.

We have been reaching out to those who had made commitments to participate in Flaming Gorge Days and those who have asked to help sponsor and volunteer going forward. We are saddened by the cancellation and appreciate those who have reached out and want to be a part of the committee going forward. An update in August will go out to start the planning process for 2024. If you are a vendor or a sponsor who sent in their application and have questions, please call 307-872-6131.