Flaming Gorge Days concert line-up announced

April 26, 2024 – Wyo4News

The countdown is on for the return of Flaming Gorge Days, and the performers for the concerts on Saturday, June 29, have been announced. This year, the concert is brought to you by the Colorado-based event company Adelska who won the winning bid earlier this year to manage the musical performances at the event.

Doors open at 5:30 pm, and performances start at 6:00 pm. Kicking off the night is the Utah-based country band Wildwood, led by Chad Truman, son of Diamond Rio’s Dan Truman. Then, it will be headliner Cody Robbins, whose music draws inspiration from Nashville and is filled with anthems and ballads.

WILDWOOD This talented group has been headlining multiple cities across the state and even opened for country stars Deana Carter and Billy Dean. Led by Chad Truman, Wildwood keeps the crowd singing and dancing with their mix of original songs and hits from country legends like Keith Urban, Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood, and Shania Twain.

CODY ROBBINS Hailing from Provo, Utah, Cody Robbins is recording his album in Nashville, drawing inspiration from the honky-tonks and highways of Music City. From foot-stomping anthems to soul-stirring ballads, Cody offers a sound that’s as diverse as the American landscape itself.

There will also be an array of food trucks and beverage options, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, available during the performances. Concertgoers can save with early bird concert tickets available online until May 20.

In addition to the musical performances, the event will also feature some familiar Flaming Gorge Days classics, such as a vendor fair, parade, and horseshoe competition.