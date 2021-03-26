Flaming Gorge Days postponed again due to COVID-19

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 26, 2021) — The Flaming Gorge Days Committee has made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone Flaming Gorge Days 2021 until 2022 due to the on-going nature of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“This is a decision that we have not taken lightly, and we have done so with the highest regard for public health and the well-being of all sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and visitors who come together to make this iconic event happen,” the committee stated.

“We have been carefully monitoring updates from the CDC and the State of Wyoming, as well as those from our local officials. While there has been some easing of health orders, Sweetwater County remains in the “red zone” for rates of transmission and positive cases. Our decision to postpone the festival is based on our desire to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep all participants safe. As a result, it would be irresponsible to hold an event where all appropriate safety measures could not be implemented, and would be incompatible with the state health orders and the CDC guidance regarding gatherings.”

Please mark your calendars for June 23rd, 24th and 25th, 2022 and be ready to celebrate the 65th Flaming Gorge Days Festival with us!

For questions or comments or to volunteer for this event, please contact:

Dawn Coursey/ [email protected] / 307.870.6987 or;

Jennie Melvin / [email protected] / 307.871.8180