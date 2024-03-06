Flaming Gorge Days promoter discussed at Green River City Council meeting

March 6, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Green River City Council unanimously approved the consideration of an agreement with Adelska, LLC for the promotion and oversight of the 2024 Flaming Gorge Days event, pending legal approval. Adkelska, LLC is a company that is in the business of putting on festivals and events.

The agreement states that Adelska, LLC would furnish and provide most aspects of this summer’s Flaming Gorge Days, including the marketing, stage, lighting, audio, and staff members, at a stated cost of $26,625.00 plus reimbursement costs estimated not to exceed $250.00. The agreement does not state specific June 2024 dates for the event to occur.

Councilman Gary Killpeck voiced some legal concerns with the agreement as it is currently written but was assured that the Green River City Attorney would address his concerns, and possibly others, during the initial one-year agreement negotiation. Adkelska LLC also expressed interest in promoting the event in 2025 and 2026.

Last year’s Flaming Gorge Days was canceled after it was discovered that many of the plans for the event had not been completed to ensure its success. In the past, the event was organized and put on by a standalone committee consisting of the URA Main Street Director and a group of volunteer residents and business leaders.

In January, the City of Green River posted a notice seeking proposals for an independent promoter to put on the 2024, 2025, and 2026 Flaming Gorge Days events. last night the City Council was informed that the Denver-based Adelska, LLC was the only company to send a consideration proposal to the City.