33rd Annual Toy Run at Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson.

November 3, 2023 — Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

On Sunday, Nov. 5, Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson will hold its 33rd Annual Toy Run. The entry fee for the run is one new boys’ or girls’ toy. Riders in Green River will meet at the Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson dealership parking lot at 12:00 p.m. and head towards Rock Springs to meet the Rock Springs riders at Red Horse on 1640 Elk Street. Then the parade of riders will make their way to Rock Springs Fire Station #1 for the toy drop-off. If you’re unable to make it, the Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson is accepting donated gifts at the dealership.