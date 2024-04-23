Flaming Gorge public fishing regulation meeting tomorrow night

April 23, 2024 – Wyo4News

As part of ongoing efforts to enhance the fishery at Flaming Gorge Reservoir, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River region is set to host public meetings to discuss proposed changes to fishing regulations. One of those meetings will be held tomorrow night at 6 pm at the Green River Regional Office.

Following a series of public open house meetings centered on the fishery at Flaming Gorge, attendees voiced a strong desire for prompt implementation of substantive changes to the regulations aimed at bolstering the fishery’s health.

Wednesday evening’s meeting will feature presentations detailing the proposed regulation adjustments and their rationale. Attendees will have the opportunity to provide written public comments, and Game and Fish biologists will be on hand to address questions during and after the presentations. Anglers who frequent Flaming Gorge are encouraged to participate in these discussions.

The public comment period is currently open and will conclude on June 10, 2024, at 5:00 pm. The draft regulations are available for review.

A second meeting will take place in Evanston at the Bear Community Center at 6 pm.

For further information regarding these meetings or inquiries about the fishery at Flaming Gorge, interested parties can contact Green River Fisheries Biologist John Walrath at 307-875-3225 ext 8617.