Flaming Gorge Tourney schedule and other area sports

December 15, 2022 — The annual three-day Flaming Gorge Basketball Tournament gets underway today in Green River and Rock Springs. The tournament features many varsity and junior varsity teams. Games will be played at Green River High School, Green River’s Lincoln Middle School, Truman and Monroe Elementary Schools, as well as Rock Springs High School, and Eastside Middle School.

Today’s Green River girl’s varsity and junior varsity games versus Pinedale have been canceled, but at this point, all other games are still on schedule.

Thursday Varsity Games at Green River High School

1:00 p.m. Evanston vs. Farson-Eden (Boys)

2:30 p.m. – Natrona County vs. Lyman (Boys)

4:20 p.m. – Riverton vs. Bear Lake, Idaho (Boys)

6:00 p.m. – Lyman vs. Green River (Girls)

7:40 p.m. – Pinedale vs. Green River (Boys)

Thursday Varsity Games at Rock Springs High School

1:00 p.m. – Rawlins vs. Evanston (Girls)

2:40 p.m. – Star Valley vs. Lyman (Girls)

4:20 p.m. – Rawlins vs. Westside, Idaho (Boys)

6:00 p.m. – Rawlins vs. Rock Springs (Girls)

7:40 p.m. – Manila, Idaho vs. Rock Springs (Boys)

Thursday Varsity Games at Lincoln Middle School

2:40 p.m. – Kelly Walsh vs. Cheyenne South (Girls)

4:20 p.m. – Mountain View vs. Cheyenne South (Boys)

6:00 p.m. – Bear Lake, Idaho vs. Riverton (Girls)

7:40 p.m. – Thunder Basin vs. Kelly Walsh (Boys)