Flaming Gorge Visitors Center open for the season this Friday

April 11, 2022 — Press Release

Flaming Gorge Dam Visitor Center will reopen its doors beginning April 15, after being closed for its seasonal closure in late October.

The public will be able to access exhibits inside the visitor center and use facilities during normal hours. Guided tours of the dam will no longer be offered, but a part of the walkway will allow visitors to view the riverside of the dam.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

All visitors will be asked to adhere to the posted pandemic safety guidelines. The Bureau of Reclamation will continue to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19: If/when Daggett County is determined to be at a high transmission level for COVID-19, masks will be required, and necessary social distancing practices will be implemented again.

The Flaming Gorge Visitor Center is owned by Reclamation and operated through the Intermountain Natural History Association.

For more information about Flaming Gorge Dam and visitor center hours, visit https://www.usbr.gov/uc/rm/crsp/fg/index.html.