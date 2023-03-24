Flash fire near Casper causes severe burns on individual

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — At 9:26 PM on March 22, 2023, fire crews were dispatched to a report of an explosion in the 700 block of North 4th Avenue in Mills, Wyoming. Multiple callers to 911 reported a possible explosion.

Upon the arrival of the first engine company, it was determined that the fire was out, but one adult male had suffered severe burns. The victim was transported to Wyoming Medical Center and will be transferred to a burn center in Colorado when weather conditions improve.

While this fire was called in to dispatch as an explosion, investigators determined that a flash fire occurred inside a three-car garage where the victim was working. The flash fire caused minimal damage inside the garage. At this point in time, the investigation has determined that kerosene was involved in the flash fire. Due to the victim’s injuries, the information needed for the investigation is not immediately available, therefore the investigation is still active and ongoing.

The Mills Fire Department would like to thank the Natrona County Fire District, Casper Fire/EMS, Bar Nunn Fire, Wyoming Medical Center EMS, Mills Police Department, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, Casper Public Safety Communications Center and members of the Natrona County Fire Investigation Task Force for their assistance with this incident.

Questions about the incident may be directed to the City of Mills Fire Chief at 307-439-1246 or at [email protected]