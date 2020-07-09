Flight seats still available on iconic B-17 and B-25 bombers at RKS

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 9, 2020) — According to a post, last night on the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Facebook page, “There are still seats available on both aircraft all three days. Get your seat booked before they are gone!!!”

The seats the post is talking about are on an iconic bomber B-17 Flying Fortress and a B-25 Mitchell bomber. Both WWII bombers have been parked at the local airport since Monday morning.

The event is presented by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), Airbase Arizona, which brings its Flying Legends of Victory Tour to airports across the US and Canada each year.

Visitors can still view and take the ground-tours of both aircraft today from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those looking for a more unique experience, tickets for flights on the planes are scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings. Ground tours on those days will be available beginning at 2 p.m.

Aircraft tours are available for $15 per person and $25 per family. Rides may be booked in advance at azcaf.org/tour or by calling 480-462-2992.