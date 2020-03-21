Flights at RKS to be reduced due to COVID-19 travel demand reduction

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 21, 2020) — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has released the following statement:

Advertisement

“The aviation industry has seen significant reductions in demand in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus. As a result, United Express flights, operated by SkyWest Airlines, will see a reduced schedule at RKS, effective April 1. Initially, flights will be reduced from two daily flights to a single daily flight. Additionally, the planned launch of a 3rd flight this summer has been postponed until at least 2021.

Airport staff will continue to monitor demand closely to evaluate any future adjustments in cooperation with elected officials, Wyoming Department of Transportation and SkyWest Airlines. SkyWest and the Airport are committed to providing safe, reliable United Express service for our customers. Information on what steps SkyWest and United Airlines are taking to keep you safe can be found at www.united.com/coronavirus.

Passengers already booked on flights on or after April 1, 2020 that will be impacted will be contacted by United Airlines starting Sunday, March 22nd. The best place to find updated flight information, change your reservation or book future travel is on the United Airlines mobile app or www.united.com.

The airport will remain open unless otherwise directed to close by the Federal Aviation Administration. General Aviation and Cargo operations continue to operate at near normal levels. However, to help minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has implemented a restriction on access to the airport’s public facilities.

While the airport has not experienced any known occurrences of COVID-19 at this time, we recognize the Wyoming State Health Officer’s decision to close public places through April 3, 2020 as well as the restriction on gatherings of 10 or more people. While airports were not included in the list of restrictions, we feel it is in the best interest of our customers, employees and the communities we serve to restrict access as follows:

Commercial Airline Terminal

Access to the Commercial Airline Terminal is restricted to the following:

• Ticketed Airline Passengers

• Rental Car Customers

• Airport/Tenant Employees

• Individuals aiding ticketed seniors, passengers with disabilities or unaccompanied minors.

General Aviation Facility (Sweetwater Aviation)

Access to the General Aviation Facility is restricted to the following:

• Based Aeronautical Tenants

• Transient Aircraft Operators & Passengers

• Airport/Tenant Employees

Those wishing to meet and great friends and loved ones can do so from the comfort of their vehicle curbside outside the terminal. Once again, these steps are strictly proactive measures to help exercise social distancing and to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The airport and its partner airline have taken numerous steps to ensure the safety of the travelling public including enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures. We are also working with local supply chain resources to ensure that the airport has all the necessary supplies to support its operations.”