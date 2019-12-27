Floyd James Martinez (Jan. 2, 1952 – Dec. 22, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 27, 2019) — Floyd James Martinez, 67, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Floyd was born on Jan. 2, 1952, in Rock Springs, the son of Ben Martinez and Delia Cordova.

He attended school in Rock Springs.

Mr. Martinez married Cheryl Martinez in Reno, Nevada, on Dec. 10, 1993.

He was an army veteran serving in the Vietnam war.

Floyd was a self-employed drilling consultant for 44 years.

His interests included spending time with family and friends, hunting, fishing and riding his Harley.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Martinez of Rock Springs; four sons, Floyd Martinez Jr. and significant other West of Richmond, Texas, Chris Robert Macy and wife Lacey of Rock Springs, Danny Macy of Rock Springs, and Troy Macy and wife Jennifer of Rock Springs; two daughters, Tammy Fleck and husband Fred of Rock Springs, and Roberta Rippetoe and husband Jesse of McAlester, Oklahoma; seven brothers, Jerry Martinez and wife Becky of Rock Springs, Richard Martinez of Rock Springs, Tommy Martinez and wife Lisa of Aurora, Colorado, Dewayne Martinez and wife Katie of San Lorchzo, California, Larry Martinez and wife Lynn of Ninot, Nevada, Robert Martinez of Rock Springs, and Wayne Michael Martinez of Salt Lake City.

Six sisters, Christine Simon of Aurora, Colorado, Dolores Cangianni and husband Joseph of Mamaroneck, New York, Benita Mott and husband Steve of Sundance, Frieda Atwood of Rock Springs, Becky Ranta Fox and husband Jeff of Rock Springs, and Patricia Atwood and husband Hollis of Rock Springs; grandparents Micheal and Juanita Cordova, and Epifanio and Claudita Martinez; 17 grandchildren, Austin Macy, CJ Macy, Quinn Macy, Tony Martinez, Heather Martinez, Benjamin Munsinger, Charles Rippeetoe, Joe Rippetoe, Christina Friel, Robert Friel, Tena Lynn Macy, Danny James Macy, Brianna Macy, Shane Fleck, Cheyenne Fleck, and Dayzia Fleck; nine great-grandchildren, Chandler, Aubery, Pricella, Kolbie, Amiyah, Kyler, Tony, Little Robert, and Leila; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Anthony Martinez and Ben Martinez Jr.; and Baby Micheal Martinez.

Cremation has taken place and services will be planned at a later date.

