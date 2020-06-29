Flying Legends of Victory Tour to visit RKS Airport

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 29, 2020) — As we remember the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II this summer, the planes that helped end that war come to life in Rock Springs when two of the most iconic bombers of World War II, the B-17 Flying Fortress “Sentimental Journey” and the B-25 Mitchell “Maid in the Shade” make a combined visit to Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.

The event is presented by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), Airbase Arizona which brings its Flying Legends of Victory Tour to airports across the US and Canada each year.

Visitors will be able to view both aircraft up close, purchase rides, and tour the B-17 and B-25 when the aircraft is not flying.

The B-17 and B-25 are scheduled to arrive Monday, July 6th at 10:00 am. Ground tours will be available to the public from 12 pm to 6 pm on Monday and from 9 am to 6 pm Tuesday to Thursday.

Passengers can purchase tickets for flights on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings. Ground tours will be available on both planes following the flights beginning at 2 pm.

Aircraft tours are available for $15 per person and $25 per family.

Rides may be booked in advance at azcaf.org/tour or by calling 480-462-2992.

The aircraft will be parked on the ramp of Sweetwater Aviation at 468 Hwy 370, Rock Springs.