FMCSA extends emergency declaration to support emergency relief efforts

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY (December 2, 2020) — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has again extended its emergency declaration regarding commercial transportation of essential COVID-19 supplies.

The federal government has extended the declaration through February 28, 2021, as it was scheduled to expire on December 31, 2020.

Specifically, the updated declaration covers transportation to meet immediate needs for:

Livestock and livestock feed. Medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19. Supplies and equipment necessary for community safety, sanitation, and prevention of community transmission of COVID-19 such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap, and disinfectants. Vaccines, constituent products, medical supplies, and equipment, including ancillary supplies/kits for the administration of vaccines related to the prevention of COVID-19. Food, paper products, and other groceries for emergency restocking of distribution centers or stores.

Commercial motor vehicle drivers who can safely operate a motor vehicle while transporting the listed essential supplies related to the COVID-19 emergency outbreak will be allowed to continue to operate beyond standard hours of service.

“It’s imperative we do our part to help keep needed supplies moving throughout our state and the nation during these unprecedented times,” said WYDOT Director K. Luke Reiner. “This extension will help support the commercial transportation industry with their vital mission of helping our communities get the supplies they need.