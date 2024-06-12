Foam party series returns tomorrow to White Mountain Library

June 12, 2024 – Wyo4News

The White Mountain Library is set to host a series of foam parties this summer, continuing a popular tradition that has delighted attendees for the past four years. This season’s foam parties are scheduled for tomorrow, June 13, Wednesday, June 27, Thursday, July 11, and Tuesday, July 30, at 1:30 p.m. in the grassy area adjacent to the Grace Gasson meeting room. The events are open to all ages and promise fun all summer long.

Kassie Capozzoli, Youth Manager, expressed her enthusiasm for the events. “There are many smiles to be had. We have a lot of fun, and kids get to enjoy a break from the heat,” she said. Be sure to bring a towel and wear something that can get wet.

The July 30 foam party will be a special event as part of the library’s end-of-season Messtival Party. This celebration will include hot dogs, chips, popsicles, and several super messy activities, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The foam parties, a staple at the library, have become a much-anticipated event each summer, drawing families and children to enjoy a fun-filled break from the usual routine. Participants are encouraged to enter the party area around the side of the building.