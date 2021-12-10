Food Bank in need of cash donations

Jena Doak, [email protected]

December 10, 2021 — It is a difficult time of year for disadvantaged families and individuals. Some even choose to skip a meal in order to feed their children, according to Kathy Siler, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

That is why the food bank is asking for monetary donations. Supplemental food provided to those in need alleviates financial strain.

The Food Bank of Sweetwater County has received some generous donations recently. However, the wintertime calls for an extended need, especially with seasonal work at an end for many folks.

In November, the food bank received $3,300 in gift cards from Albertson’s. The Hunger Initiative donated $2,000. The money was used to stock the shelves with items to help with Thanksgiving preparation.

This month, the food bank will receive another $6,000 from Albertson’s, and the funds will be used to purchase food for the holidays.

“Some families have to make a choice between whether to pay their heating bill or to receive needed medical prescriptions,” said Siler. “Some others skip meals in order to feed their children.”

There is a way for people to help alleviate hunger among Sweetwater County residents. Checks can be made payable to Food Bank of Sweetwater County, and mailed to: Food Bank of Sweetwater County, 90 Center Street, Rock Springs, 82901. Donations can also be made online.