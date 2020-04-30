Food Bank of Sweetwater County gives thanks for donations raised by “Cruise the Drag”

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 30, 2020) — The Food Bank of Sweetwater County has released the following statement thanking businesses and members of the community who donated during last week’s “Cruise the Drag to beat COVID-19” event:

“Food Bank of Sweetwater County would like to thank all involved in the “Cruise the Drag” fundraiser.

We would like to thank WyoRadio, The Radio Network, Kelly’s Convenience Centers, and the Green River Chamber of Commerce.

We would like to thank all the participants of the “Cruise the Drag” fundraiser.

We are deeply moved by the generosity of the community.

Sincerely,

Food Bank of Sweetwater County Board of Directors, Staff, Volunteers, and Clients”