Food Bank of Sweetwater County: Giving Home

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — There is an increased need for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County’s services in the wintertime due to things like increased heating bills, seasonal work ending, and back-to-school expenses. We have seen a 36% increase in emergency visits this fiscal year. That’s 2,990 emergency visits this year versus 2,188 visits last year.

The Food Bank of Sweetwater County would like to know if the community can help during this time of need. If so, please make checks payable to “Food Bank of Sweetwater County” and mail to: Food Bank of Sweetwater County, 90 Center Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. You can also donate online at www.foodbankswcty.org.