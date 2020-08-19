Food Bank of Sweetwater County receives $40,000 United Way grant

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 19, 2020) — United Way of Southwest Wyoming (UWSW) awarded a $40,000 grant to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County for the 2020-21 fiscal year. This grant helps fund operational expenses of the Emergency Food Program that provides emergency food to the low-income community in Sweetwater County.

The Emergency Food Program aligns with the UWSW’s Basic Needs initiative to provide quality services to support independent living for individuals and families.

Food Bank clients will receive nutritious food to last for three to five days, twice, monthly.

“We are fortunate to have the support of United Way of Southwest Wyoming to be able to continue the Emergency Food Program during this increased time of need within our community,” said Kathy Siler, Executive Director.