Food Bank of Wyoming distribution taking place today

December 16, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

December’s Food Bank of Wyoming food distribution event will take place today, beginning at 12:30 p.m. The event will occur behind the Star Stadium Theater in Rock Springs and continue until all food has been distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those attending are asked to drive behind the White Mountain Mall off Dewar Drive to enter the distribution area. You are also requested to have room in your vehicle for food storage before arrival.

No qualifications, membership fees, or forms need to be completed to receive food items.