Food Bank of Wyoming hosting Corporate Volunteer Challenge 

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 2, 2024 — If you’re in need of a New Year’s resolution that will make you feel great, start a new tradition like volunteering — while on the job! Food Bank of Wyoming is promoting just that with their first “Oil City Corporate Challenge.” This challenge engages employers and organizations statewide, while supporting Wyoming neighbors in need of food assistance. Through March 31, 2024, corporations and groups are invited to compete for a traveling trophy while making a BIG difference in our community.

The friendly, three-month competition among employers and groups of all sizes aims to boost employee engagement and morale, while educating employees about local hunger and poverty issues through direct, impactful involvement.

Participants have four ways to earn points in the Challenge:

Running a company virtual food drive Raising individual donations Logging volunteer hours Or a combination of all three

At the end of the challenge, Food Bank of Wyoming will award corporate winners in three categories: Overall Winner, Best Virtual Food Drive, and Most Volunteer Hours. The team with the most total points, or the most points in one of the listed prize categories, wins the traveling trophy. However, the ultimate victory is the collective effort in supporting neighbors in need across Wyoming.

Employers or groups interested in the Oil City Corporate Challenge can register their team today by contacting Danica Sveda at [email protected]. Food Bank of Wyoming encourages interested corporations or groups to get involved in the Challenge sooner rather than later. The earlier interested parties join, the more time they have to raise donations and log volunteer hours. Participants interested in volunteering as part of the Corporate Challenge are encouraged to reach out to Food Bank of Wyoming as soon as possible to get on the volunteer calendar early and ensure space for your group is available. Financial donations for the Challenge must be made by 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2024.

To get you started and further encourage participation in the Oil City Corporate Challenge, visit wyomingfoodbank.org/get-involved/volunteer and click on “Volunteer Calendar.”