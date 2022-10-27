Food Bank of Wyoming receives grant to expand Food For Kids Program

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

WYOMING — Food Bank of Wyoming is proud to announce the organization recently received a $50,000 Promising Practices grant from Save the Children U.S. to support their Totes of Hope™ program. The Save the Children Promising Practices grant will support Food Bank of Wyoming’s efforts to alleviate hunger for children across the state.

One in six children go hungry in Wyoming. Totes of Hope™ is a summer and afterschool program that provides fresh and nutritious food to children who rely on school meals throughout the week to evade hunger. Totes of Hope™ fills the gap after school, on the weekends, and in the summer where access to meals may prove to be more difficult, especially for children living in Wyoming’s most rural areas.

As school lunches are no longer being offered for free, the Totes of Hope™ program is more critical than ever. With help from the Save the Children grant, Food Bank of Wyoming can continue to serve and grow the program to more rural communities and ensure all children have nutritious meals when not in school.

“We know that caregivers make tough choices every day. Paying bills like rent, utilities, and more typically end up being a priority over food. I’m glad that this program is here to give them peace of mind that they’ll have enough food on the table to nourish their children. Children should be able to learn and play without worrying about their next meal,” Rachel Bailey, Executive Director of Food Bank of Wyoming.

The Promising Practices $50K grant will be used to raise awareness of the Totes of Hope™ program, especially in Wyoming’s rural counties where access to food and meals presents a larger challenge. The program is a critical component of Food Bank of Wyoming’s mission to end hunger in Wyoming, especially among children.

To donate and learn more about Food Bank of Wyoming’s Totes for Hope™ program, visit wyomingfoodbank.org.