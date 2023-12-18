Food Bank of Wyoming shares ways to help feed Wyoming neighbors this holiday season

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 18, 2023 — Everyone deserves to have comforting meals this holiday season and Food Bank of Wyoming is working to make that a reality for our neighbors across Wyoming facing food insecurity. Many people throughout our state are experiencing hunger due to the impact of inflation and the end of COVID-era benefits earlier this year. Food Bank of Wyoming needs support to help put food on tables this giving season. Here are five ways to help infuse Wyoming’s communities with food, hope, and holiday cheer.

Donate Financially

The best way to support food banks during the busiest time of year is to donate financially. Many Wyomingites are forced to decide: Do I buy enough food to nourish myself and my loved ones or do I pay rent? This holiday season, help make that decision easier by donating financially to Food Bank of Wyoming. Through December 31st, all gifts to Food Bank of Wyoming will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $100,000 thanks to the John P. Ellbogen Foundation. Every $1 you give can help provide enough food for six meals for neighbors in need! Make a one-time or recurring donation today.

Host a Virtual Holiday Food Drive

A virtual food drive is a great way to ensure financial gifts go further this holiday season. Virtual food drives contribute to Food Bank of Wyoming’s ability to purchase food at wholesale prices or lower bulk costs. Make it a group effort and have family, friends, and coworkers join in on the fundraising. It’s effective, secure, and convenient to create a virtual food drive on Food Bank of Wyoming’s website, and it’s a great way to ensure our neighbors across Wyoming can enjoy nutritious meals.

Volunteer

Food Bank of Wyoming always welcomes volunteers to help pack and distribute food boxes — especially during the busy holiday season. With the increased need for food throughout the state, Food Bank of Wyoming needs additional support from individuals and groups alike to help get food to anyone in Wyoming experiencing hunger. Click here to learn more about volunteering with Food Bank of Wyoming.

Give the Gift of Hope

Looking for a last-minute gift infused with meaning? Donate to Food Bank of Wyoming and have it double as a gift by giving in someone’s honor. Not only does this give the gift of hope for someone facing food insecurity during the holidays, but it’s also a heartfelt way to recognize a friend or family member. Food Bank of Wyoming helps make it a special donation and sends an e-card or handwritten note to notify the recipient of your gift in their honor.

Leave a Legacy of Good

Remember Food Bank of Wyoming in a will or as a beneficiary on an account this holiday season and leave a legacy that will last for generations. A legacy gift can be made as a percentage of an estate, or it can be a specific bequest by giving a certain amount of cash, securities, or property. Learn more about Heirloom Circle and the benefits of making a charitable bequest by contacting Director of Development, Jill Stillwagon, at [email protected].

Experiencing hunger at any time is difficult, but during the holidays it’s especially hard. With so many families, children, and older adults across Wyoming in need of food assistance right now, there has never been a better time to support Food Bank of Wyoming’s mission. Learn more about Food Bank of Wyoming at wyomingfoodbank.org and find food in your area using their virtual Find Food Finder.