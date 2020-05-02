Food Bank Pantry Truck scheduled to stop in Rock Springs today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 2, 2020) — The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Pantry truck is schedule to make a stop in Rock Springs today, Saturday, to provide food assistance to anyone in need.

The distribution will take place at the Sweetwater County Fairgrounds in Rock Springs, 3320 Yellowstone, beginning at 1 p.m.

The food distribution is on a first come/first serve basis with no qualifications, membership fees or eligibility forms to complete. Food will be distributed to anyone seeking supplemental food assistance.